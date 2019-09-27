Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Market Value Declined While Great West Life Assurance Company Trimmed by $429,705 Its Holding; Altria Group (Put) (MO) Stock Declined While Two Sigma Securities Has Boosted Position

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (Put) (MO) by 32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 30,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.92 million, up from 94,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.66. About 11.77M shares traded or 9.53% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 9,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 109,735 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04 million, down from 119,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.96. About 702,907 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $9.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 110,524 shares to 10,376 shares, valued at $580,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (Call) (NYSE:CVX) by 52,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,100 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (Put) (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.88 million for 10.08 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 4,684 shares to 15,276 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 230,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 547,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mass (NASDAQ:INDB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.