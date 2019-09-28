Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Market Value Declined While Gideon Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $1.23 Million; Guardian Investment Management Decreased Its Position in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $336,000

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 71.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 26,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 10,671 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $491,000, down from 37,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 1.12M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 132,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, down from 140,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 15.01M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – Comcast: Sky Hldrs to Keep FY2018 Final Div Up to 21.8p; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts has not […]; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offers GBP12.50 in Cash/Share for Sky; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Rev $13.52B; 18/04/2018 – More Than 40 Boys & Girls Clubs Nationwide To Benefit From 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89M for 10.17 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $289.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,017 shares to 2,228 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 19,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.74 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45 million and $114.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 47,937 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.