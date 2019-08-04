Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Market Value Declined While Fj Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $361,125; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cut Altria Group (MO) Holding as Share Value Declined

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 8,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 44,975 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 2.89 million shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 49.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 5,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 5,552 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 11,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 6.63 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Ltd Co invested in 168,282 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 1.18 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 125,709 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion National Bank. Td Asset Management Inc accumulated 0% or 56,546 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems has 8,139 shares. Clark Group reported 589,599 shares. Paloma Prns Management holds 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 33,792 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 925,154 are held by Citadel Advsr Ltd Company. Omers Administration Corporation reported 115,500 shares. Nordea has 59,188 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 31,959 shares stake. Tcw Grp Inc, a California-based fund reported 2.13 million shares. Creative Planning reported 0.01% stake. Century Companies, Missouri-based fund reported 2.42M shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $391,888 activity. 2,172 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares with value of $107,927 were sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider ALEXANDER BRUCE K sold $259,205. The insider STEPHENS STEVEN DAN sold 8,000 shares worth $385,590.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.87M for 9.76 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Point Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 19,066 shares to 343,066 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Natl Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 67,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Securities Llc invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Pennsylvania Trust Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,384 shares. 71,358 are owned by Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.23% or 72,896 shares in its portfolio. Yhb Advisors Inc reported 4,266 shares. Northern Corporation has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hl Serv Ltd Com owns 234,607 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Company invested in 22,950 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Psagot Inv House Limited holds 0.01% or 2,130 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual reported 0.73% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 2.21M shares. Private Harbour Invest Management Counsel Limited Liability holds 3,603 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 17,955 are held by Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth Management. Vanguard Group has 146.58 million shares. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 466,590 shares.