Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Market Valuation Declined While Soros Fund Management Cut Its Position; Prologis Com (PLD) Holder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Boosted Stake by $356,748

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 78.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 213,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 56,730 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 269,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $40.98. About 927,133 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 35,749 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 29,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $83.77. About 890,792 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Commercial Bank owns 587 shares. 229 are held by Cls Investments Limited Liability Company. Jpmorgan Chase owns 0.03% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 2.83M shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) reported 0.02% stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 50,608 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs Inc accumulated 23,098 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Stevens Cap Lp has 0.11% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Everence Cap Mngmt holds 5,120 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 7,000 shares. Pggm Invests holds 0.02% or 76,441 shares.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89 million for 9.40 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 15,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 184,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,191 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

