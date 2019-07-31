Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Market Valuation Declined While Diam Company LTD Has Cut Stake by $11.08 Million; Au Optronics (AUO) Shareholder Sensato Investors Trimmed Position by $915,420

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 70.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 246,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 104,388 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 million, down from 350,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $45.48. About 1.69M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Au Optronics Corp (AUO) by 51.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 305,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 287,075 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 592,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Au Optronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.63. About 1.43M shares traded or 104.57% up from the average. AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO) has declined 26.10% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AUO News: 22/05/2018 – AUO’s Full Series of Mini LED Backlit LCDs Make Stunning Appearance to Establish Foothold in High-end Application Market; 10/04/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 17.7 PCT Y/Y; 10/04/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Mar Rev NT$25.55B Vs NT$31.05B; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 06/03/2018 CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN; 14/05/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$4.31B Vs NT$9.48B; 21/05/2018 – AUO Redefines Smart Mobile Life with Top-Tier LTPS LCD Lineup; 22/05/2018 – AUO Announces World’s Highest Resolution and Full Color TFT Driven Micro LED Display Technology; 29/03/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $777,478 activity. STEPHENS STEVEN DAN had sold 8,000 shares worth $385,590. 2,172 shares were sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E, worth $107,927. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider SHIREY TERRY ALAN sold $24,756.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 210,486 shares to 609,290 shares, valued at $11.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colony Cap Inc New by 334,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.86M for 10.43 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invs Limited Com reported 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 277 shares. Broadview Advisors Ltd stated it has 125,200 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 2.91M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd accumulated 0% or 6,449 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 412,490 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 14,699 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has 0.02% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.01% or 1,800 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 8,146 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Captrust Fin Advsrs stated it has 156,205 shares. 47,100 are owned by Strs Ohio. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 13,827 shares.

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (NYSE:JKS) by 87,300 shares to 130,329 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 9,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).