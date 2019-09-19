Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holding Increased by Fsi Group Llc; Eagle Asset Management Has Decreased Catalent (CTLT) Position by $2.84 Million as Shares Rose

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 52,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The institutional investor held 595,225 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.27M, down from 647,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.64. About 398,863 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500.

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 196.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 12,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 19,319 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $888,000, up from 6,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 1.98 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $84.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 176,783 shares to 22,723 shares, valued at $290,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $19.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 31,750 shares to 892,815 shares, valued at $155.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 91,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $29.21M for 63.30 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.37 in 2019Q1.