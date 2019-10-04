Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holder Maltese Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $4.47 Million as Market Value Declined; Kohls (KSS) Shareholder Strategy Asset Managers Decreased Position by $1.11 Million as Stock Value Declined

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 99,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 743,461 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.18 million, up from 644,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 301,538 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 73.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 23,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 8,671 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $412,000, down from 32,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.59. About 817,844 shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $5.05-Adj EPS $5.50; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Partners With Popsugar For Millennial Apparel Collection — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Reports Surprise Increase in Sales — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.64; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $4,208 MLN VS $4,065 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS WEATHER MAY HAVE HAD AN IMPACT ON OVERALL TRANSACTIONS AND TRAFFIC- CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 12.24% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.98 per share. KSS’s profit will be $135.71M for 13.54 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.52% negative EPS growth.

