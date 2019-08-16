Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holder Forest Hill Capital Upped Its Position; Mawer Investment Management LTD Trimmed Stake in Shaw Communications In (SJR) as Stock Value Declined

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Shaw Communications In (SJR) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 83,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8.65M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.14M, down from 8.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Shaw Communications In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 100,674 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw Buys New 1.8% Position in Fossil; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss/Shr C$0.33; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Shaw Communications posts loss on restructuring charges; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q ADJ. OPER INCOME C$501M, EST. C$502.6M; 21/05/2018 – SCINTILLA COMMERCIAL & CREDIT LTD SCCL.BO – CO TO CONSIDER APPOINTMENT OF SUNIT SHAW AS CFO; 14/05/2018 – CRG Announces $57 million Sale of Build-to-Suit for Shaw Industries Group in Savannah; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 31,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 218,310 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91 million, up from 186,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 789,326 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Advisory Services Network holds 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 1,092 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd reported 211,073 shares stake. Moreover, Ejf Lc has 1.24% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 229,663 shares. 14,900 were reported by Thomas White Intll Ltd. Moreover, Bluemar Capital Mngmt Llc has 1.9% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 20,695 shares. Boston Advisors invested in 0.46% or 198,610 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc (Wy) holds 235 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 382,254 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 16,596 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc holds 0.1% or 16,410 shares.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 18,800 shares to 73,651 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fb Finl Corp by 11,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,204 shares, and cut its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 13,530 shares to 165,704 shares, valued at $24.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 999,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS).