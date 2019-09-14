Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holder Ejf Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.08 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Cambridge Financial Group Has Increased Bank Of America (BAC) Stake by $3.34 Million

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 29.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 68,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 161,122 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41M, down from 229,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 2.06M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 0.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 115 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 201,989 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.86B, up from 201,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14M shares traded or 42.36% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 45% This Year, BofA Leads; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Top Female Investment Banker Is Said to Join Silver Lake; 14/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 12% This Year, BofA Leads; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (Nll) INCREASED $550 MILLION, OR 5%, TO $11.6 BILLION; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $187.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 2,767 shares to 78,449 shares, valued at $6.79 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci (NYSE:MSCI) by 2,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,119 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.90M for 10.27 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.