Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) (ZIONW) Shareholder Camden Asset Management LP Lowered Position; As Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Shares Declined, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Trimmed Stake

Camden Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) (ZIONW) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.76 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 15,400 shares traded or 47.07% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation (NASDAQ:ZIONW) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 50.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac analyzed 210,012 shares as the company's stock declined 1.75% . The institutional investor held 202,693 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77M, down from 412,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 1.51M shares traded or 82.10% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500.

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65B and $3.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rti Intl Metals Inc (Prn) by 2.64 million shares to 5.94 million shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verint Sys Inc (Prn) by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Prn).

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $440.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 9,044 shares to 99,499 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 26,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).