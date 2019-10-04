Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) (ZIONW) Shareholder Camden Asset Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $1.95 Million; Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Increased Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $326,376 as Valuation Declined

Camden Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) (ZIONW) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.76 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. It closed at $9.63 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 6,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 16,471 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $898,000, up from 10,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $61.44. About 1.04 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE

More recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Zions Bancorporation To Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results And Updates Warrant Information – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. Also Streetinsider.com published the news titled: “Zions Bancorp (ZION) Offers Updates Warrant Information; Plans Presentation at RBC Conference – StreetInsider.com” on March 02, 2017. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Regional Bank Warrants – A Quick Run-Through – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 27, 2013 was also an interesting one.

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rti Intl Metals Inc (Prn) by 2.64 million shares to 5.94 million shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New by 2,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Sys Inc (Prn).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Helps CVS Health Kick Off Free Health Screenings in Miami – PRNewswire” on September 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CVS NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 14, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CVS Health Corporation (CVS), NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) & SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (SAEX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Stockholders of Class Actions – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation â€“ CVS – Business Wire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviance Ptnrs Limited Com holds 12,780 shares. Minnesota-based Perkins Cap Management has invested 0.53% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Private Advisor Gru Ltd Com has 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 107,624 shares. 6,053 were reported by Brookstone Mngmt. 28,753 are owned by Diligent Investors Ltd Co. Eastern Retail Bank owns 214,364 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Motco owns 59,523 shares. 123,955 are owned by Park Natl Oh. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.55M shares. Marathon Mgmt holds 0.91% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 40,818 shares. Mechanics Bankshares Department owns 0.6% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 48,817 shares. Richard C Young And Ltd holds 1.5% or 145,303 shares in its portfolio. First Bancorporation And Of Newtown invested in 0.07% or 4,740 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.11% stake. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Com has invested 0.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).