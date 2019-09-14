Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) (ZIONW) Shareholder Camden Asset Management LP Decreased Its Holding; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Market Value Rose, Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Raised by $449,696 Its Stake

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 2,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 41,276 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63M, up from 38,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $219.5. About 631,080 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Camden Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) (ZIONW) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.76M, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. It is down 0.00% since September 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 41,973 shares to 55,179 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc by 28,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,216 shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Beautiful Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cash In On Edwards Lifesciences Before Its Leadership Premium Is Lost – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.