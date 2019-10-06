Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) (ZIONW) Holder Camden Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Value Were Volatile; Kansas City Southern (KSU) Share Value Rose While Marlowe Partners LP Increased by $814,572 Its Stake

Camden Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) (ZIONW) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.76 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. It closed at $9.62 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 6,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 77,933 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49M, up from 71,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $127.8. About 837,835 shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 264,999 shares to 3.18 million shares, valued at $159.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co by 214,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn).

More important recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EJF Capital LLC Buys Ally Financial, Zions Bancorp, Assured Guaranty, Sells New Residential … – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2017, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “Zions Bancorporation To Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results And Updates Warrant Information – PRNewswire”, Streetinsider.com published: “Zions Bancorp (ZION) Offers Updates Warrant Information; Plans Presentation at RBC Conference – StreetInsider.com” on March 02, 2017. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Regional Bank Warrants – A Quick Run-Through – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 27, 2013.

Marlowe Partners Lp, which manages about $193.06M and $173.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 813,310 shares to 368,154 shares, valued at $12.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fruth has 4,800 shares. World Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.04% stake. National Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 814,627 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 3,719 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. First City Cap Mngmt has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Scharf Invs Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.03% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Harvest Capital Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 1,200 shares. Wisconsin-based Innovations Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.71% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Moreover, Norinchukin Comml Bank The has 0.03% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 123,731 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 0.7% or 327,286 shares.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kansas City Southern Names Sameh Fahmy Executive Vice President Precision Scheduled Railroading – Business Wire” on February 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Kansas City Southern Announces Revised Service Metrics to Provide a More Complete View of Customer Service and Operational Performance – Business Wire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coal decline could cause $5B in lost revenue for railroads – Moody’s – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Railroad Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.