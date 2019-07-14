Zions Bancorporation N A Com (ZION) Shareholder Horizon Investments Cut Its Stake as Share Price Declined; Summit Securities Group Decreased Holding in General Electric Co (GE) by $945,576

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A Com (ZION) by 85.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 29,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,109 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 34,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 1.57 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION)

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 61.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 105,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,096 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $660,000, down from 171,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 39.20M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric earnings beat, but revenue falls short; 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About 2019 Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – U.S. natgas futures ease as LNG exports decline; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GE attracts Wartsila, private equity interest for Jenbacher; 20/04/2018 – GE profit tops estimates as cost-cutting kicks in; 21/05/2018 – GE TO GET $2.9B IN CASH AT CLOSING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Investment House reported 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Exane Derivatives reported 369,232 shares. 225,257 were accumulated by Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Co. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 50,500 shares. Central Retail Bank Trust has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Exchange Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.06% or 20,340 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.17% or 37,970 shares in its portfolio. Argi Invest Service Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 526,800 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc reported 168,059 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 17,234 were reported by Toth Financial Advisory. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 1.24 million shares. Finemark Retail Bank And Tru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wisconsin-based Thompson Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.89% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Brown Brothers Harriman & Company invested in 0.02% or 349,298 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inc accumulated 0.72% or 93,881 shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.60 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc (Put) by 57 shares to 86 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 6,003 shares to 20,048 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc Sponsored (NYSE:GSK) by 46,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T S.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. 8,000 shares were sold by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN, worth $385,590 on Monday, February 4. 500 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares with value of $24,756 were sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN. ALEXANDER BRUCE K sold 5,169 shares worth $259,205. 2,172 shares were sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E, worth $107,927 on Wednesday, February 13. 7,746 shares were sold by Smith Jennifer Anne, worth $373,977.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 30,184 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 0% or 537 shares. North Star Mngmt holds 0% or 104 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fin holds 0.03% or 381,005 shares. Cleararc has 0.04% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 4,505 shares. Deprince Race Zollo invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Howe And Rusling holds 0% or 156 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 2,947 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 24 shares or 0% of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt invested in 7,740 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Axa has 0.02% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 134,065 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com accumulated 6,449 shares. 403,943 were accumulated by Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd. Thompson Invest Management reported 0.77% stake.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 23.60% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.89 per share. ZION’s profit will be $200.81 million for 10.54 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.77% EPS growth.