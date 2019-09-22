Zions Bancorporation N A Com (ZION) Holder Seizert Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Position; Janney Capital Management Has Upped Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) Holding by $2.60 Million

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) by 30.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 17,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 72,021 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.08M, up from 55,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $134.34. About 1.41M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A Com (ZION) by 27.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 136,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 353,532 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.26M, down from 490,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 1.54M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ft Iv Tacticl Hi Yld Etf (HYLS) by 21,753 shares to 631,327 shares, valued at $30.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,983 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshs Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Cap Advsr Lc reported 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Rothschild & Com Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.17% or 101,677 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Intrust Bankshares Na invested in 0.14% or 3,745 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mngmt reported 102 shares. Amarillo Commercial Bank stated it has 0.15% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Thompson Investment Mgmt has 0.34% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Syntal Partners Lc invested in 2,669 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 37,000 were reported by Assets Inv Mgmt Limited Company. Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 1,400 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,144 shares in its portfolio. World Asset Inc accumulated 10,957 shares. The Texas-based E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.35% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc Com (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 40,554 shares to 736,729 shares, valued at $29.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progress Software Corp Com (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 29,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Tr.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.90M for 10.21 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura invested in 154,602 shares. Rampart Invest Management Llc has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Artemis Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.85M shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Fiduciary Mgmt Inc Wi reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 0.04% stake. M&T Bancorporation invested in 0% or 20,584 shares. 286 are held by Parkside State Bank Trust. 113,600 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 6,238 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 15,871 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Llc owns 132,872 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Liability has 7,466 shares.