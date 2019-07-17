Zions Bancorporation N A Com (ZION) Holder Lord Abbett & Company Lowered Position; As Fortune Brands Home & Securi (FBHS) Share Price Rose, New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Trimmed Position

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A Com (ZION) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 115,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 447,544 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.32M, down from 563,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 921,785 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Securi (FBHS) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 9,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,994 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00 million, down from 219,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Securi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 474,166 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Ftb Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). M&T Savings Bank reported 33,812 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd Liability has 263,528 shares. Motco holds 3,479 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New England And Mngmt invested in 0.3% or 9,350 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 37,152 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Lc invested in 163,387 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Communications Of Vermont holds 0.03% or 6,129 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 11,800 shares. Security National Co holds 0.03% or 1,637 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has invested 0.08% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.08% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $93,924 activity.

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $1 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $145.47M for 13.45 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.08% EPS growth.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 5,749 shares to 127,042 shares, valued at $12.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 5,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. Another trade for 7,746 shares valued at $373,977 was made by Smith Jennifer Anne on Monday, January 28. On Monday, January 28 the insider LAURSEN THOMAS E sold $59,951. STEPHENS STEVEN DAN had sold 8,000 shares worth $385,590. $107,927 worth of stock was sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E on Wednesday, February 13. $259,205 worth of stock was sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 23.60% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.89 per share. ZION’s profit will be $200.82 million for 10.22 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.77% EPS growth.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entercom Communications Corp Cl A (NYSE:ETM) by 78,456 shares to 594,039 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 250,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp Com (NYSE:PH).