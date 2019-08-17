Zions Bancorporation N A Com (ZION) Holder Horizon Investments Trimmed Its Position by $1.33 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Aqr Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A Com (ZION) by 85.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 29,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 5,109 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 34,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.2. About 1.90 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 283,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 6.36M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $889.53M, down from 6.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 4.80M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89 million for 9.22 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zions (ZION) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Expenses Increase – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Consider Zions (ZION) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (NASDAQ:ZION) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Mortgage Banking Income Aid Zions (ZION) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 2,346 shares to 4,041 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core Div Grwth (DGRO) by 1.85 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr Sp.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 241,990 shares to 355,258 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 255,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 834,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

