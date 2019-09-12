Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Stock Declined While Ionic Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.58 Million; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Boosted by $27.84 Million as Stock Price Declined

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.15. About 2.17M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) by 28.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 343,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.35M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $86.24. About 761,524 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Rtgs, Outlook Remains Stbl; 05/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems, Wichita State to Work on Areas Such As Advanced Composites, Rapid Prototyping and Product Development; 18/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Named Rolls-Royce Supplier of the Year; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS SET GOAL OF NO LATE 737 DELIVERIES IN 2H 2018; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa3 Spirit Aerosystems Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Is Stable; 16/04/2018 – DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.23 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal With 56M Votes Against, 41.3M For

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E L F Beauty Inc. by 3.00M shares to 10.51 million shares, valued at $148.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdvwireless Inc. by 169,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 7,500 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0% or 16,460 shares. The Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Ins has invested 0.26% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Arrowstreet LP invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Assetmark invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd reported 14,889 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 636,972 shares. Bowling Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,289 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 1,644 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 21 shares. National Pension Ser accumulated 7,455 shares. Hennessy Advsr Inc reported 0.11% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc holds 5.38 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Invest Management has invested 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Ci has 46,000 shares. 5,120 were accumulated by Everence Mgmt. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Gemmer Asset Lc invested in 0% or 212 shares. Brant Point Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 50,307 shares stake. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 235,609 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Etrade Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 31,736 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. American Group owns 66,771 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 17,062 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 8,405 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 330,457 are owned by Price T Rowe Md.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89M for 10.13 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $963.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc (Put) by 6,700 shares to 13,400 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Del Taco Restaurants Inc by 212,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Put) (NYSE:LOW).