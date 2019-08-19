Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Shareholder Mendon Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding; Gabelli Securities Increases Stake in Integrated Device Tech Com (IDTI)

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc Com (IDTI) by 113.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 379,536 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 712,528 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.91 million, up from 332,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Tech Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 60.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 62,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 40,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 103,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.2. About 2.29M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 20,869 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Btg Pactual Asset owns 79,377 shares. Ent Fin Ser holds 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 119 shares. Hsbc Public Limited reported 291,104 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.08% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Pinnacle Associate holds 0.38% or 342,295 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 1,780 shares. Mariner Llc reported 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Walleye Trading Ltd has 153,502 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division owns 161 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp holds 0% or 168,673 shares in its portfolio. 165,094 were accumulated by Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com. Stifel Corporation holds 7,788 shares.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $777.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amci Acquisition Corp Unit Ex by 361,600 shares to 28,500 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cm Seven Star Acquisition Cosh by 57,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,800 shares, and cut its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company has 1,092 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 93,462 are owned by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia. Carroll Assoc holds 0% or 200 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.04% stake. Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Maltese Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 644,053 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 198,610 shares or 0.46% of the stock. The Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Hldg Limited Liability has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Lifeplan Financial Gru invested in 82 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 1.31M shares. Ser Automobile Association reported 77,313 shares. Fruth Inv has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89 million for 9.22 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baycom Corp by 147,600 shares to 179,567 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Civista Bancshares Inc by 38,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD).