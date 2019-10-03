Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Perkins Coie Trust Company Raised Its Position by $496,584

Perkins Coie Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company bought 1,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, up from 3,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $364.52. About 441,228 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Boeing allegedly hit with `WannaCry’ cyberattack; 25/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines Selects GEnx Engines to Power Boeing 787 Dreamliners; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing and KLX Have Agreed That Any Such Liability Would Be Borne by KLXE; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect Boeing engines; 18/05/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 passengers aboard; 09/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said that the company was “making progress” in talks with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer; 11/04/2018 – Azul Leasing Two Used Boeing 737-400F; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 28/03/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO BE HIT BY WANNACRY RANSOMWARE: SEATTLE TIMES; 15/05/2018 – lnsitu and University of Alaska Fairbanks to Partner in Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $41.78. About 338,692 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 94,238 were reported by Bahl And Gaynor. Permanens Capital Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 50 shares. 8,729 were reported by Evercore Wealth Management Lc. Tarbox Family Office owns 1,026 shares. Rh Dinel Counsel has 16,379 shares. Oakwood Mgmt Ltd Liability Ca reported 7,088 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. King Luther Mgmt accumulated 12,998 shares or 0.03% of the stock. North Star Asset reported 1,620 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Co accumulated 787 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Private Wealth Advsr invested in 1,666 shares. Beacon reported 898 shares stake. Private Asset Mngmt accumulated 10,321 shares. Rockland Trust holds 0.17% or 4,850 shares. Estabrook Capital invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Toth Financial Advisory holds 5,891 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Principal Financial stated it has 319,831 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Company holds 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 131,649 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech has 26,734 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Broadview Advsr Lc invested 0.96% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Paloma Co owns 29,794 shares. Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability Corp, a Colorado-based fund reported 93,755 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.07% or 19,806 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 2.43M shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Lc owns 133 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 21,454 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wisconsin-based Thompson Mgmt has invested 0.79% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.04% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. Penn Capital Mngmt Inc holds 15,491 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Meritage Portfolio holds 12,288 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $963.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (NYSE:CMG) by 1,200 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Del Taco Restaurants Inc by 212,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK).