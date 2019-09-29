Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Decreased Holding as Share Price Declined; As Tetra Tech (TTEK) Share Value Rose, Holder Bowen Hanes & Co Has Trimmed Stake

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 1.12 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Tetra Tech (TTEK) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 493,850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.79M, down from 503,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Tetra Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 205,692 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $963.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Put) (NYSE:LOW) by 5,800 shares to 11,600 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 179,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Fox Corp.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “California Bank & Trust Celebrates Opening Of Escondido Branch With Ceremony And Gift To Non-Profit – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “California Bank & Trust Repeats “Best Bank” Title Wins In San Diego And Orange County – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why it is a Wise Idea to Hold Zions (ZION) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (NASDAQ:ZION) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89 million for 10.17 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Analysts await Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TTEK’s profit will be $45.91 million for 25.28 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Tetra Tech, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

