Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Position Maintained by Ionic Capital Management Llc; As Faro Technologies (FARO) Stock Rose, Tikvah Management Has Lifted Holding by $2.84 Million

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 52319.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 64,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 3.08 million shares traded or 46.12% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 66,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 514,326 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.58 million, up from 448,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $918.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 128,759 shares traded or 22.15% up from the average. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 4.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 15/05/2018 – FARO Technologies, Inc.: Marvin R. Sambur, Ph.D. Retired From Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 FARO Technologies: Joseph Arezone to Reduce Duties Citing Desire to Relocate Closer to Family; 03/05/2018 – FARO Makes Strategic Minority Investment in Virtual Reality Presentation Company present4D; 20/04/2018 – DJ FARO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARO); 13/03/2018 – FARO® Introduces BuildlT Construction Software Platform for AEC Professionals; 05/03/2018 – FARO Technologies: Arezone to Step Down as Chief Commercial Officer, Will serve as SVP, Corporate Strategy & Initiatives; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 25/04/2018 – FARO Technologies 1Q EPS 3c; 16/05/2018 – JetPay CEO Diane (Vogt) Faro Receives Women in Payments® Distinguished Professional Award; 26/04/2018 – Faro Tech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 56,460 shares to 3,540 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pgim High Yield Bond Fund In by 92,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,021 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put).

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Bank’s Outlook Sparks Nosedive For Stock – Schaeffers Research” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “3 Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market Will Reach USD 1,500 Million By 2025: Zion Market Research – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Implied RPV Analyst Target Price: $74 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Management Limited reported 19,527 shares. 47,100 are owned by Strs Ohio. Fruth Management invested in 5,100 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cambiar Investors Limited Liability Corp reported 92,471 shares stake. Artemis Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.25% or 2.36 million shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company owns 6,449 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Broadview Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.55% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 298,896 are held by Elizabeth Park Capital Advsrs Limited. Pinnacle Hldg Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 653 shares. Advsrs Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 4,868 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 119,284 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $777,478 activity. 1,237 shares were sold by LAURSEN THOMAS E, worth $59,951 on Monday, January 28. Smith Jennifer Anne sold $373,977 worth of stock. Another trade for 5,169 shares valued at $259,205 was sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K. SHIREY TERRY ALAN sold 500 shares worth $24,756. $385,590 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was sold by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold FARO shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 16.46 million shares or 0.35% less from 16.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 48,302 shares. Citadel Advisors owns 17,565 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 13,171 shares. Swiss Financial Bank has 31,400 shares. Strs Ohio owns 4,900 shares. Comerica Bancshares invested in 0.01% or 17,102 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 10,164 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) or 33,418 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.04% or 1.09M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 992 shares. Teton Advsr holds 0.05% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) or 11,800 shares. Principal Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has 8,587 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 11,418 shares.

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.