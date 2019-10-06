Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Market Valuation Declined While Ionic Capital Management Has Decreased Position; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Has Upped as Market Valuation Rose

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 1.11M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 286,202 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.51M, up from 279,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 2.36 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Albert D Mason holds 1.41% or 26,168 shares in its portfolio. Veritable LP invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Weik Management invested in 0.17% or 5,000 shares. Sei Invs owns 196,354 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mngmt Inc Ne has invested 0.14% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Waverton Inv Management Limited holds 0.17% or 47,519 shares. New York-based Arrow Fin Corporation has invested 0.2% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 2.45M shares. Essex Finance stated it has 8,793 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 9,259 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 310,584 are held by Farr Miller Washington Limited Company Dc. Royal Commercial Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Ltd Com has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Headinvest Limited Liability accumulated 6,960 shares. Century Incorporated holds 1.06 million shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Company owns 0.3% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 259,927 shares.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $962.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,370 shares to 97,153 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $190.98M for 9.91 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $963.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Put) (NYSE:LOW) by 5,800 shares to 11,600 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Todd Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Capstone Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 1,720 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. Missouri-based Ent Fincl has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 38,033 were reported by First Hawaiian Bancorporation. 400,886 are owned by Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 543 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 1.32M shares. Westpac accumulated 73,762 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.03% or 290,401 shares. 25,000 were reported by Clover Prtn L P. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 873,160 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.23% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 90,689 shares. 839 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 537 shares or 0% of its portfolio.