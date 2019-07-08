Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Holder Rmb Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $19.68 Million as Market Value Declined; Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Parsons Capital Management Decreased Position by $545,643

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 2,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 327,103 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.13 million, down from 329,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $198.82. About 5.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK SAYS ON TARGET TO HIT $50B/YR SERVICES REV TARGET; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple Pencil support for new iPad confirmed. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS MAJOR CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS DEEMPHASISING CURRENT GENERATION OF ITS PRODUCTS IN FAVOUR OF NEXT GENERATION; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s WWDC event will begin June 4, the company said Tuesday; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook says trade between the U.S. and China benefits both countries; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which is set to impact European chipmakers; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. #RevolutionChi; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 67.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 437,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 209,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, down from 646,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 111,149 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 23.60% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.89 per share. ZION’s profit will be $200.81M for 10.41 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.77% EPS growth.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 14,258 shares to 36,682 shares, valued at $820,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keyw Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 82,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,702 were accumulated by Argent Capital Management Lc. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 101,859 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 20,695 shares. Trust Department Mb Bancorporation N A invested in 108,840 shares. 595 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp Inc (Ca). Kentucky Retirement System invested 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 324,471 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,449 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 8,827 shares. Moreover, Hightower Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Dnb Asset Management As holds 46,988 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis accumulated 1.20 million shares or 0.34% of the stock. The Virginia-based Fj Cap Ltd has invested 0.21% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Elizabeth Park Cap Advsr Limited invested in 298,896 shares or 5.42% of the stock.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. LAURSEN THOMAS E also sold $59,951 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Monday, January 28. Shares for $373,977 were sold by Smith Jennifer Anne. $24,756 worth of stock was sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN on Wednesday, February 13. BLACKFORD DAVID E sold 2,172 shares worth $107,927. The insider STEPHENS STEVEN DAN sold 8,000 shares worth $385,590.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Town And Country Bank And Dba First Bankers invested in 22,700 shares. 86,315 were reported by Johnson. Blue Edge Capital Limited Com accumulated 16,451 shares. Ferox Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 26,200 shares. Capital Inv Of America, Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,718 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Inc accumulated 2.18% or 48,746 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) invested 3.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Co has 3.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability reported 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv holds 14,880 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 55,667 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel stated it has 2.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 11,237 shares. General Amer Com invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 49,497 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.45 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 15,355 shares to 52,065 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).