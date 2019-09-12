Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Holder Ionic Capital Management Decreased Position as Share Value Declined; As Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Endurant Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 1.01 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 513.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 526,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 629,236 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.66 million, up from 102,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.81. About 46,531 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 22/05/2018 – OXFORD IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE ACCUTIX™ BRAND; 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M; 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI NUCLEIC ACID TEST FOR DETECTING B. MICROTI DNA IN HUMAN WHOLE BLOOD SAMPLES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold OXFD shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 4.95% more from 23.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redmile Gp Ltd Liability accumulated 1.80 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 24,667 shares. 127,118 are owned by Paloma Ptnrs Company. C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited holds 6,750 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De owns 26,569 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Group Llp invested 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Moreover, Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has 0.02% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Granahan Investment Management Incorporated Ma invested 0.53% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Cwm Limited Liability accumulated 90 shares. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). D E Shaw holds 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 183,005 shares. Citadel Llc holds 0% or 326,304 shares.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $253.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN) by 162,662 shares to 389,795 shares, valued at $9.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 16,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,623 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $963.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mfs Inter Income Tr (NYSE:MIN) by 121,732 shares to 221,849 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (NYSE:ASA) by 205,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI).

