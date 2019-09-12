Zions Bancorporation Com (ZION) Position Maintained by Cibc World Markets Corp; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Declined, Holder Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Has Cut Its Stake

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation Com (ZION) by 51.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 13,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 39,692 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, up from 26,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 273,043 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 397.82 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.43 billion, down from 404.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.89. About 2.78M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 30/04/2018 – MORGAN PROPERTIES BUYS A “B-PIECE” ON $1.3B K-SERIES; 07/05/2018 – Jakarta Post: RI’s digital disruption will be short-lived: Morgan Stanley; 07/05/2018 – Australia Consumer Confidence +0.3% to 119.6 in Week Ending May 6: ANZ-Roy Morgan; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Holds Inaugural Technology Start-up Day in Montreal; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Global Rate Forecasts as of March 16 (Table); 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY HIRES SEMICONDUCTOR HEAD FROM BANK OF AMERICA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Broadview Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.96% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Alps reported 22,402 shares. 1.32M are held by Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated. Raymond James And holds 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 73,839 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust accumulated 0.37% or 6,000 shares. Sun Life reported 149 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corp has invested 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 398,429 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 35,069 shares. New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 93,424 shares. Twin Capital Management stated it has 0.08% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 7,400 were reported by Macquarie Ltd. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 804,051 shares.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 82,731 shares to 347,771 shares, valued at $29.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 619,549 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 224,596 are held by Nomura Asset Management. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 9,960 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 12,245 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 18 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 16,620 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated holds 13,786 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 44,576 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prtn has invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.45M shares. Van Eck reported 120,883 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Citizens National Bank & Trust And Trust reported 0.4% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Citigroup Inc reported 1.51 million shares stake. Culbertson A N Commerce Incorporated invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Gam Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 6,406 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Company accumulated 0.02% or 187,176 shares.