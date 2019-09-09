Zions Bancorp (ZION) Valuation Declined While Harvey Capital Management Has Cut Its Position; Park Presidio Capital Boosted Lkq (LKQ) Holding by $2.80 Million

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorp (ZION) by 79.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 29,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 7,650 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 37,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 1.73M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2.94 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.44M, up from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.9. About 2.18M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Finance Ser reported 2,683 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 61,239 shares. Icon Advisers Inc holds 0.02% or 8,300 shares in its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 144,650 shares. Chevy Chase holds 0.04% or 349,069 shares. Dean Investment Associate accumulated 143,058 shares. The California-based Park Presidio Limited Liability Co has invested 9.74% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Profund Advsrs Lc holds 8,263 shares. Professional Advisory Service Inc reported 342,963 shares. Majedie Asset Limited has invested 0.54% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% stake. Gmt Capital invested in 1.63% or 1.73 million shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust And owns 100 shares. Orrstown Financial Service holds 0.1% or 2,500 shares. Minnesota-based Gradient Investments Limited has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13,370 shares to 30,270 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Sp 500 Index Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 116,751 shares. Principal invested in 0.02% or 545,491 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited owns 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 2,947 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Inc Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 542,386 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 50 shares. Riverhead Lc has invested 0.42% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Sit Inv Associate owns 61 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 0.05% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 48,703 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com invested in 556,086 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Nordea Investment Management reported 59,188 shares stake. Los Angeles Management Equity Research Inc, a California-based fund reported 32,951 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 26,558 shares. D E Shaw & Com stated it has 28,193 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $193.59 million for 9.39 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

