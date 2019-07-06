Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) Stock Declined While Calamos Advisors Has Raised Holding; Red Hat (RHT) Holder Havens Advisors Has Increased Position

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 4,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 70,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $187.71. About 1.08M shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – TOTAL BACKLOG FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS IN EXCESS OF $3.4 BLN, UP 24 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) by 28.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 103,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 461,780 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97 million, up from 358,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorp Na for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $46.21. About 1.31 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na invested in 0.01% or 1,322 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 645 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il holds 42,406 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co reported 0.33% stake. Greenleaf Tru has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1,511 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Group stated it has 44,848 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Capital Fin Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 590,115 shares. State Street reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Guggenheim Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 45,367 shares. Qs Llc holds 0.01% or 4,040 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.62% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Lifeplan Financial Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 33 shares. Bamco Inc New York holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 41,811 shares. Ashford Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.11% or 3,960 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $1.21 million activity. $259,205 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K. 7,746 shares were sold by Smith Jennifer Anne, worth $373,977. STEPHENS STEVEN DAN sold $385,590 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Monday, February 4. Shares for $59,951 were sold by LAURSEN THOMAS E. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider BLACKFORD DAVID E sold $107,927.