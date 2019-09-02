Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) Shareholder Marshall Wace Llp Has Trimmed Stake; As Ingersoll (IR) Share Value Rose, Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Cut Stake by $8.01 Million

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 84.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 74,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 13,676 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 88,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $121.09. About 1.01 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) by 93.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 122,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 8,541 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $388,000, down from 131,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Zions Bancorp Na for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 1.27M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Trus by 9,730 shares to 10,693 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manchester Uni (NYSE:MANU) by 61,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Holding.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Mngmt owns 89,040 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.82% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Omers Administration owns 115,500 shares. 330,170 were reported by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 0.08% or 5.51M shares. Numerixs Invest Tech Incorporated reported 0.1% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 637,298 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Grp Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Greenwood Assoc Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 8,485 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Smith Asset Mngmt Gp LP reported 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Sun Life Financial Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 318 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc owns 681,034 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 46,688 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.69% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $189.35 million for 9.42 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $453.48 million for 15.77 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk has invested 0.08% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 4.05 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cleararc Cap has 0.12% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 2,419 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 107 were accumulated by Farmers Merchants Invests Incorporated. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.1% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 819,958 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.04% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Kanawha Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Shellback Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.31% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Utd Services Automobile Association owns 0.05% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 179,459 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.08% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 47,113 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns stated it has 0.03% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Martin & Inc Tn holds 2.74% or 84,056 shares in its portfolio. Aspen Mngmt reported 3,985 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0.04% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).