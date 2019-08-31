Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) Position Upped by Calamos Advisors Llc; C V S Del (CVS) Stock Price Declined While Alphamark Advisors Decreased Its Position by $1.79 Million

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) by 28.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 103,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 461,780 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97 million, up from 358,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorp Na for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 1.27 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in C V S Corp Del (CVS) by 99.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 33,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 186 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 33,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in C V S Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.03 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zions (ZION) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (NASDAQ:ZION) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Consider Zions (ZION) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust (STI) Rewards Shareholders With 12% Dividend Hike – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.