Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) Market Valuation Declined While Westwood Holdings Group Increased Holding by $2.29 Million; Newport Asia Lowered Its Stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) as Valuation Rose

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 50,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 641,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15 million, up from 591,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorp Na for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.91. About 709,746 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $174.43. About 4.54M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 16/05/2018 – Betting on Alibaba and Other Chinese Growth Plays — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 38.59 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 161,863 shares to 997,874 shares, valued at $26.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 33,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,896 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

