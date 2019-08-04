Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) Holder California State Teachers Retirement System Has Lowered Holding by $632,475 as Share Price Declined; Mcdonald Capital Investors Trimmed Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holding by $2.23 Million; Market Valuation Declined

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 14,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 295,149 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40 million, down from 309,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Zions Bancorp Na for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 2.89M shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 5,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 134,985 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.43 million, down from 140,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $305.24. About 438,218 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Treats Visual Impairment From Macular Degeneration; 11/05/2018 – BAYER AG BAYGn.DE – BAYER RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR EYLEA® IN CHINA; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SEEKS COMPENSATORY AND TRIPLE DAMAGES FOR RENEGERON’S ALLEGED WILLFUL PATENT INFRINGEMENT, IN A LAWSUIT FILED WITH THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN MANHATTAN; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 18/05/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi: Cemiplimab Monotherapy Resulted in Overall Response Rate of 29 % and Disease Control Rate of 57 %; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECT U.S. REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR DIABETIC RETINOPATHY LATER THIS YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Phase 3 Studies Show Promise for Sanofi-Regeneron Asthma Drug; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $391,888 activity. ALEXANDER BRUCE K also sold $259,205 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares. BLACKFORD DAVID E had sold 2,172 shares worth $107,927. $24,756 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares were sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.87M for 9.76 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,388 shares to 349,898 shares, valued at $82.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Bancorp by 91,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 5,120 shares. Pnc Service Grp stated it has 742,764 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 8,139 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 10,883 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg holds 62,437 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Inc has 0.03% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 151,513 shares. Thompson Inv Mngmt has invested 0.77% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Llc accumulated 129,406 shares. Andra Ap reported 91,800 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 6,203 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc owns 9,515 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 537 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital reported 30,129 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Company owns 200 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Commerce reported 4,675 shares. National Asset Inc reported 832 shares. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Sun Life owns 133 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Atria Invs holds 765 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shell Asset has 0.17% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 18,906 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 58,167 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 4,500 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B And accumulated 0.6% or 37,958 shares. Allstate reported 5,742 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Limited Liability accumulated 90 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 80,926 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 2.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $4.7 per share. REGN’s profit will be $504.34M for 16.59 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.75 actual EPS reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.67% EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.