Zions Banccorp (ZION) Shareholder Cambridge Financial Group Has Upped Its Position; Central Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Holding by $1.63 Million

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Zions Banccorp (ZION) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 3,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 123,833 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 billion, up from 120,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Zions Banccorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 1.32M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 25.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 6,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The hedge fund held 18,774 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 25,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Domino’s Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $225.83. About 526,499 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FINAL DIV 5.25 PENCE/SHR; 13/03/2018 – Voxy: Domino’s shakes up its menu with new additions; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into Domino’s Pizza; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 8.3 PCT; QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 5.0 PCT; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Domino’s worker gets big dough for being crushed by 400 pounds of cheese; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – SHARE BUYBACKS OF £50M PLANNED FOR 2018; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 23/04/2018 – Domino’s on Quest for Digital Dominance Using Artificial Intelligence

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94M for 27.41 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Reit #986 (VNQ) by 69,420 shares to 231,650 shares, valued at $20.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Usd (NYSE:VZ).

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 580 shares to 17,084 shares, valued at $6.52 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal by 6,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,467 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).