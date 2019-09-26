Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.97 4.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% -185.2% -129.1% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Zion Oil & Gas Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.2% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares and 98.5% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.58% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -4.29% -8.33% -41.23% -32.75% -89.39% -20.94% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -9.72% -25.53% -64.23% -53.29% -65.37% -39.41%

For the past year Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has stronger performance than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Summary

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.