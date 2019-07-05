Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.60 0.00 Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 7.35 N/A -4.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and Falcon Minerals Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% -166.9% -119.2% Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Falcon Minerals Corporation has 11.1 and 11.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Falcon Minerals Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and Falcon Minerals Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average target price of Falcon Minerals Corporation is $10.5, which is potential 23.24% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and Falcon Minerals Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.7% and 81%. 0.2% are Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% are Falcon Minerals Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -13.91% -42.36% -0.73% -60.6% -89.01% 11.38% Falcon Minerals Corporation -0.12% -9.15% 11.51% -9.56% -15.65% -4.24%

For the past year Zion Oil & Gas Inc. had bullish trend while Falcon Minerals Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Falcon Minerals Corporation beats Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.