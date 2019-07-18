Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.60 0.00 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 28 1.84 N/A 2.06 13.93

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% -166.9% -119.2% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.23 beta indicates that Zion Oil & Gas Inc. is 77.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s beta is 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Zion Oil & Gas Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s potential upside is 11.15% and its average target price is $33.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.7% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares and 37.6% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares. Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -13.91% -42.36% -0.73% -60.6% -89.01% 11.38% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.74% -2.32% 2.25% 5.21% 3.8% 16.67%

For the past year Zion Oil & Gas Inc. was less bullish than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats Zion Oil & Gas Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.