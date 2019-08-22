Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (ZN) Reaches $0.33 Yearly Low; Mastec (MTZ) Sellers Increased By 0.84% Their Shorts

Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) had an increase of 0.84% in short interest. MTZ’s SI was 11.48M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.84% from 11.38M shares previously. With 669,400 avg volume, 17 days are for Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ)’s short sellers to cover MTZ’s short positions. The SI to Mastec Inc’s float is 18.88%. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $61.98. About 104,032 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern

The stock of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.30 target or 9.00% below today's $0.33 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $25.50 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $0.30 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.30M less. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.0026 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3316. About 156,308 shares traded. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) has declined 89.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.39% the S&P500.

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $4.73 billion. It operates through five divisions: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. It has a 15.13 P/E ratio. The firm manufactures underground and overhead distribution systems, including trenches, conduits, cable, and power lines, which provide wireless and wireline/fiber communications; crude oil, natural gas, and refined product transport pipelines; electrical power generation, transmission, and distribution systems; power generation infrastructure, such as renewable energy; heavy industrial plants; and compressor and pump stations, and treatment plants.

Among 7 analysts covering MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. MasTec has $7200 highest and $52 lowest target. $61.88’s average target is -0.16% below currents $61.98 stock price. MasTec had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Monday, March 4. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MTZ in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) earned “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Monday, August 5. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of MTZ in report on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, March 5.

