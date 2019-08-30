Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (ZN) Reaches $0.27 52 Week Low; Ing Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Has 1.54 Sentiment

Ing Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.61, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 20 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 13 trimmed and sold equity positions in Ing Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund. The institutional investors in our database now own: 6.87 million shares, down from 7.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ing Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 7 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

The stock of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.25 target or 8.00% below today’s $0.27 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $23.18M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $0.25 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.85M less. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2702. About 163,327 shares traded. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) has declined 89.39% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ZN News: 30/04/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Resumes Operations on Megiddo-Jezreel #1 Well in Israel; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zion Oil and Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZN); 17/05/2018 – ZION OIL AND GAS – EXPECTS TO COMMENCE PERFORATION, STIMULATION AND FLOW BACK OPERATIONS ON MEGIDDO-JEZREEL #1 WELL BY NEXT WEEK IN ISRAEL; 28/03/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Mobilizes Equipment to Israel for Well Testing Operations; 24/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Opexa Therapeutics, Federated National Holding, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Zion Oil &; 17/05/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Operational Update on Megiddo-Jezreel #1 Well in Israel; 07/03/2018 Zion Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – ZION OIL & GAS RESUMES OPERATIONS ON MEGIDDO-JEZREEL #1 WELL; 04/04/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Announces Subscription Rights Offering

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $132.29 million. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

The stock increased 1.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 12,085 shares traded. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) has declined 7.95% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500.

More notable recent Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds – Business Wire” published on May 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: FAX Cuts Big, NHF Rights Offering Announced – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: EIM Tender Offer, Allianz/PIMCO Cuts – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: NHF Completes Rights Offering, Nuveen Muni Mergers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund for 1.70 million shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 50,136 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oxbow Advisors Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 168,818 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.11% in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,840 shares.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of gas and oil properties in Israel. The company has market cap of $23.18 million. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. It currently has negative earnings.