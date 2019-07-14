Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) Comparing side by side

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.60 0.00 WPX Energy Inc. 12 2.01 N/A 0.48 26.86

Table 1 demonstrates Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and WPX Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% -166.9% -119.2% WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. is 77.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.23 beta. WPX Energy Inc.’s 2.34 beta is the reason why it is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, WPX Energy Inc. has 0.7 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than WPX Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and WPX Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 WPX Energy Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus price target of WPX Energy Inc. is $17.5, which is potential 56.11% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and WPX Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.7% and 99.9%. 0.2% are Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of WPX Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -13.91% -42.36% -0.73% -60.6% -89.01% 11.38% WPX Energy Inc. 2.39% -11.45% 0.78% -17.37% -29.91% 13.13%

For the past year Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has weaker performance than WPX Energy Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors WPX Energy Inc. beats Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.