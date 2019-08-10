Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) and Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) Comparison side by side

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) and Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Roan Resources Inc. 5 0.41 N/A -1.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and Roan Resources Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% -185.2% -129.1% Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Roan Resources Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Zion Oil & Gas Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Roan Resources Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.2% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.2% of Roan Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.58%. Comparatively, Roan Resources Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -4.29% -8.33% -41.23% -32.75% -89.39% -20.94% Roan Resources Inc. 0% -28.14% -77.86% -89.03% -93.42% -85.68%

For the past year Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has stronger performance than Roan Resources Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Roan Resources Inc. beats Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.