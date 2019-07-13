Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Comparing side by side

Both Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.60
|0.00
|Oasis Midstream Partners LP
|20
|2.45
|N/A
|2.88
|7.24
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|0.00%
|-166.9%
|-119.2%
|Oasis Midstream Partners LP
|0.00%
|25%
|6.6%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 11.7% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.3% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Oasis Midstream Partners LP has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zion Oil & Gas Inc.
|-13.91%
|-42.36%
|-0.73%
|-60.6%
|-89.01%
|11.38%
|Oasis Midstream Partners LP
|3.12%
|2.41%
|6.49%
|-0.95%
|13.51%
|30.27%
For the past year Zion Oil & Gas Inc. was less bullish than Oasis Midstream Partners LP.
Summary
Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats Zion Oil & Gas Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.