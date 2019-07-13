Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Comparing side by side

Both Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.60 0.00 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 2.45 N/A 2.88 7.24

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% -166.9% -119.2% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.7% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.3% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Oasis Midstream Partners LP has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -13.91% -42.36% -0.73% -60.6% -89.01% 11.38% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 3.12% 2.41% 6.49% -0.95% 13.51% 30.27%

For the past year Zion Oil & Gas Inc. was less bullish than Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats Zion Oil & Gas Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.