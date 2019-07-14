Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) Contrasting side by side

Since Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) and Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.60 0.00 Lilis Energy Inc. 1 0.75 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and Lilis Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% -166.9% -119.2% Lilis Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% -11.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.23 beta means Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s volatility is 77.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Lilis Energy Inc. has beta of 0.78 which is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Lilis Energy Inc. has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lilis Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.7% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares and 0% of Lilis Energy Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.9% of Lilis Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -13.91% -42.36% -0.73% -60.6% -89.01% 11.38% Lilis Energy Inc. -15.45% -7.96% -46.67% -61.48% -75.87% -24.09%

For the past year Zion Oil & Gas Inc. had bullish trend while Lilis Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Lilis Energy Inc. beats Zion Oil & Gas Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, acquires, drills for, and produces oil and natural gas properties and prospects in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 6,924 net acres in the Delaware Basin and approximately 14,254 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 550,705 barrels of oil; and 3,871,506 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.