Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Comparing side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.60 0.00 Hess Corporation 57 3.00 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and Hess Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% -166.9% -119.2% Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.23 beta indicates that Zion Oil & Gas Inc. is 77.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hess Corporation’s beta is 1.95 which is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Hess Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Hess Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and Hess Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hess Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus price target of Hess Corporation is $65.25, which is potential 3.55% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zion Oil & Gas Inc. and Hess Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 11.7% and 93.2% respectively. About 0.2% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Hess Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -13.91% -42.36% -0.73% -60.6% -89.01% 11.38% Hess Corporation 2.52% -0.76% 16.14% 9.96% 3.03% 60.59%

For the past year Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has weaker performance than Hess Corporation

Summary

Hess Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.