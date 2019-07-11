Zimmer Partners LP Upped Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE); As Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Stock Value Declined, Letko Brosseau & Associates Cut by $6.27 Million Its Stake

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 895,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35.22M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.77M, down from 36.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 765,065 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 31.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1926.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 167,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 175,940 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.01M, up from 8,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $209.8. About 1.04 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM

Analysts await Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HBM’s profit will be $15.41 million for 21.42 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Hudbay Minerals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

