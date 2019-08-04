Zimmer Partners LP Trimmed Position in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by $1.16 Million as Valuation Rose; Robecosam Ag Lowered Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Holding by $483,000

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 39,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 4.69 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.57M, down from 4.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 3.39M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 67.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 180,498 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Redeploy Proceeds to Acquire Higher-Yielding U.S. Assets; 27/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 22, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO 2 TEN-YEAR FORWARD-STARTING INTEREST RATE SWAP AGREEMENTS BEGINNING MARCH 26, 2028; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT WITH CPPIB FOR PORTFOLIO SALE; 14/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 16/04/2018 – NEP: NZ Live Owners Ray Standidge, Tony Parton and Roger Randle to Remain for Two Years; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 02/04/2018 – NextEra to sell Canadian wind and solar assets to CPPIB; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD – AFFILIATES OF NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, WILL CONTINUE TO BE OPERATOR UNDER A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swift Run Capital Limited reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). First In holds 0.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 1,950 shares. Alps Advsr reported 6.77% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 483,577 shares. Moreover, Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx has 1.07% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 107,998 shares. Moors & Cabot has 1.22% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 635,286 shares. Accredited owns 10,916 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Co holds 0% or 400 shares. American Fincl Inc owns 40,000 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited reported 903,098 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth Advisors Lc holds 0.2% or 26,226 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 11,610 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability invested in 10,496 shares. Samson Mgmt Lc accumulated 487,275 shares.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 389,845 shares to 21.16 million shares, valued at $671.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 10,000 shares to 440,000 shares, valued at $14.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

