Zimmer Partners LP Trimmed Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Stake by $56.83 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Zeke Capital Advisors Raised Its Brixmor Ppty Group (BRX) Holding by $439,812

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (BRX) by 40.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 24,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 84,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 60,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.33. About 1.12 million shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 25.62% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 68.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 631,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 289,255 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03 million, down from 920,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $89.14. About 1.41M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Encourages DUK Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on March 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Duke Energy dips into the red as Q4 earnings come up short – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Retire Rich: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy Indiana resource plan would keep some coal online for 20 years – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 43.84M shares to 44.39 million shares, valued at $251.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 268,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Finance Ltd invested in 1,056 shares. 15,932 are held by Ntv Asset Ltd. Nevada-based Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0.03% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 17,752 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Invest Counsel invested in 0.17% or 3,145 shares. Macroview Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 121 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Iowa-based Dubuque National Bank & Tru has invested 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Burke Herbert Bancshares reported 4,734 shares. Strategic Ltd Liability Company holds 0.75% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 21,548 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Company has invested 0.1% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Amp Investors stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Argent owns 27,861 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,933 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt stated it has 140,958 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.33M for 22.06 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BRX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office Inc holds 13,099 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 10,880 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins, a New York-based fund reported 10,267 shares. Prudential Fin reported 1.08M shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & has invested 0.02% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 72,702 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0.04% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 421,602 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Gp Plc has 0.01% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 1.35 million shares. Lasalle Invest Securities Limited Co has invested 0% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). D E Shaw has invested 0.02% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 977,676 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Century Cos Inc owns 0.09% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 5.08M shares.

More notable recent Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Brixmor Property Group Promotes Key Talent – PRNewswire” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brixmor Property Group Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Brixmor Property Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Teleconference Dates – PRNewswire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brixmor’s Management Is Playing The Long Game – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2018.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX) by 977,673 shares to 349,907 shares, valued at $13.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 40,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,984 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).