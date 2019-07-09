Zimmer Partners LP Stake In Douglas Emmett (DEI) Was Has Lifted; As Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Covalent Partners Has Cut by $356,240 Its Holding

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 2013.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.16 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.99M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $41.15. About 302,900 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 8.23% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 06/03/2018 MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS TOO EARLY TO SAY IF BANK IS IN LINE WITH 2018 BUDGET; 11/04/2018 – ITALY TREASURY OFFICIAL DISMISSES AS “FANTASY” SUGGESTIONS IN MEDIA THAT STATE LENDER CDP COULD BUY MONTE DEI PASCHI; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL UNION OF OPERATING ENGINEERS SAYS CALLING ON SHAREHOLDERS OF DOUGLAS EMMETT TO VOTE AGAINST NOMINATION OF BOARD MEMBER THOMAS O’HERN; 08/05/2018 – Douglas Emmett 1Q Rev $212.2M; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT 1Q FFO/SHR 49C, EST. 49C; 17/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS BANK’S SHAREHOLDERS CAN TAKE ANY DECISION THEY FEEL NECESSARY ON GOVERNANCE MATTERS; 15/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.5 FROM EUR 3; 08/05/2018 – Douglas Emmett 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Douglas Emmett 1Q EPS 17c; 12/04/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS BANK’S GROSS LOANS RECOVERING, FIRST SIGN THAT BANK IS TURNING A CORNER

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 89,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 366,540 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 455,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $1.175. About 2.09M shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 76.35% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES GETS EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold DEI shares while 79 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 153.98 million shares or 1.34% less from 156.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 212 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.06% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Zimmer Prtn Lp holds 0.56% or 1.16M shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 37,128 shares. Prudential Financial owns 678,608 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested in 202 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Prtn Inc invested in 47,318 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Ing Groep Nv reported 24,781 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Secor Advsr Lp has 0.41% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 49,206 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication reported 0.03% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Advsr Asset Management holds 28,338 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Ltd holds 0.02% or 8,800 shares. Honeywell Incorporated reported 1.19% stake.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 631,488 shares to 289,255 shares, valued at $26.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 2.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 345,680 shares to 556,480 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 25.61 million shares. Invesco Ltd holds 3.17 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 121,248 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 79,134 shares. 19,207 are held by Paloma Partners Management. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 93,140 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 39,529 shares. Van Eck, New York-based fund reported 2.20M shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated reported 0% stake. Moreover, Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 377 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd reported 89,143 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN).

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 37.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% EPS growth.

