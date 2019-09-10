Zimmer Partners LP Raised Edison Intl (EIX) Holding by $53.38 Million as Stock Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Checchi Capital Advisers Has Trimmed Its Holding

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 875,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.88 million, up from 625,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.12. About 2.00 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 07/03/2018 – Edison Opto Corp. Feb Rev NT$225.6M Vs NT$181.9M; 12/03/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues update on Raven Russia (RUS); 13/03/2018 – Ameran Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OHIO EDISON FINANCING TRUST Il OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – Ohio Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 17/04/2018 – Braidy Industries Subsidiary Company Veloxint is Named a 2018 Bronze Edison Award Winner; 12/04/2018 – Olympus Receives Prestigious Gold Award in 2018 Edison Awards for Digital Imaging; 02/04/2018 – Advisory for Tuesday, May 1: Edison International to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 28/05/2018 – Kane Biotech Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 04/04/2018 – Sharenet: Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 3,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 81,624 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63 million, down from 85,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.77M shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: DPW, ADSK, HPE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 125,941 shares. Winslow Asset, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,832 shares. Old Point Tru N A accumulated 65,911 shares. Boltwood Capital, a California-based fund reported 20,962 shares. Washington holds 2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 285,443 shares. Lesa Sroufe & reported 30,047 shares stake. Tributary Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Corsair Cap Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 43,308 shares. Farmers Tru holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 80,916 shares. Overbrook Mgmt holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 91,235 shares. Sachem Head Capital Mgmt LP invested in 10.75% or 1.50M shares. Blair William & Co Il reported 4.00M shares. Sol Capital Management accumulated 34,299 shares. Amp Cap Limited stated it has 2.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Bank Of Nova Scotia has 4.60M shares for 2.15% of their portfolio.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 33,994 shares to 62,735 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA) by 693,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 744,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IBND).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Edison International: Wildfires Act As Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: EIX shares against Edison International announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Edison International launches 25M-share public offering – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 39,860 shares to 4.69 million shares, valued at $136.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 3.87M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).