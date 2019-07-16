Zimmer Partners LP Raised Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $71.18 Million as Valuation Rose; U S Global Investors Has Decreased Textron (TXT) Stake by $537,900 as Shares Declined

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 20.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 10,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,095 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 51,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $54.03. About 1.75 million shares traded or 18.37% up from the average. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 23.56% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REPORTS 1Q 2018 INCOME FROM CONT OPS OF $0.72-SHR; IN; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Rev $3.3B; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON CEO: BUSINESS PLANE DEMAND UP ON TAX CUTS, UPGRADES; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $911 MLN SALE TO BAHRAIN OF ATTACK HELICOPTERS; BELL HELICOPTER AND GE ARE PRINCIPAL CONTRACTORS -PENTAGON; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Bell Helicopter Textron Canada Limited Helicopters; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Cont Ops EPS 72c

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 128.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 1.83 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.25 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.94 million, up from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 14.59 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 17/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Blood but not much treasure: Vivendi’s European media crusade; 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of lndirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief; 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast And Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis To Lead NCC Media As President And CEO; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECTED SYNERGIES FROM SKY DEAL ARE ABOUT $300 MLN OF EXPENSE SIDE, $200 MLN OF REVENUE SYNERGIES – EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 18/04/2018 – Fox Rejected Higher Comcast Bid Due to Antitrust Concerns; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer To Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff Of “New Fox”

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Stock Reports for Apple, Comcast & Morgan Stanley – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Comcast’s (CMCSA) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “AT&T Announces the Name of Its New Streaming Service (and It’s Taking “Friends” With It) – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Spurt in Addressable TV Ads Mar FB, GOOGL’s Duopoly? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Advertising Announces Industry-Wide Initiative to Bring Greater Addressability to the TV Industry – Business Wire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. COHEN DAVID L also sold $10.21M worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Tuesday, February 5.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 369,925 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $51.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 2.15 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna Corporation reported 210,000 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.15M shares. Zimmer Ptnrs LP holds 3.25M shares. Boys Arnold Comm accumulated 14,680 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,341 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A has 0.04% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6,894 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 54,529 shares. Suvretta Cap Ltd Com reported 3.76 million shares stake. Boston And Management Incorporated has 105,860 shares. Hilton Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bb&T Limited Com owns 1.52M shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Cap owns 118.34M shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Columbia Asset Management has 0.18% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 16,814 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.29% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 2.30% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.87 per share. TXT’s profit will be $197.85M for 15.89 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Textron Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Textron Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Textron Stock Popped 15.7% in January – The Motley Fool” published on February 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Textron Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can Aviation Help Textron to Soar Higher? – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 22, 2019.