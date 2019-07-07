Zimmer Partners LP Raised By $219.20 Million Its Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Holding; Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding By $509,646

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 31.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Hapoalim Bm acquired 5,046 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 20,985 shares with $2.12 million value, up from 15,939 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $368.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.93 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Applies for China Venture Control After Dimon Visit; 18/05/2018 – Banks will trade cryptocurrency sooner than people think, says fmr. JPMorgan blockchain executive; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sponsors 25th Annual Women’s Bond Club Merit Award Dinner; 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: JPMorgan Chase’s Dimon Offers His Stance On Facebook’s Data Scandal; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Daily Inflows $45 Mln; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 27% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Corporate Investment Bank Rev $10.48B; 27/03/2018 – GTC GTCP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 11.96 FROM PLN 11.35; 20/04/2018 – Protectionism is a “major risk” to the global recovery now underway, says Jacob Frenkel, chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International

Zimmer Partners Lp increased Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) stake by 7970.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zimmer Partners Lp acquired 43.84M shares as Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI)’s stock declined 4.92%. The Zimmer Partners Lp holds 44.39M shares with $251.69M value, up from 550,000 last quarter. Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc now has $27.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 21.19 million shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 18.10% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 15/05/2018 – Sirius XM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – STRABAG GETS TUNNELLING CONTRACT FOR SIRIUS MINERA; 25/04/2018 – Fleetwood Mac to Launch Exclusive SiriusXM Channel as Iconic Band Announces North American Tour; 02/04/2018 – lrving Azoff, Music Industry Power Player, Launches New Special Show Exclusively on SiriusXM’s Volume Channel; 18/04/2018 – NISSAN NORTHAM & SIRIUSXM EXTEND PACT THROUGH 2023 MODEL YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer and SiriusXM Agree to Five-Yr Extension; 14/03/2018 – Variety: Diplo Launching His Own SiriusXM Channel; 05/03/2018 Norma Kamali to Host New Weekly Lifestyle Show Exclusively on SiriusXM; 06/04/2018 – Sirius Minerals Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Save The Date for SiriusXM’s Wedding Party

Among 6 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 8. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, January 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, January 8. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $132 target in Monday, April 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors has invested 1.48% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Locust Wood Cap Advisers Llc has invested 3.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Salzhauer Michael has invested 6.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Of Toledo Na Oh invested 1.63% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aspiriant Limited Liability Company invested 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 3.07 million shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Incorporated holds 2.43M shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt holds 0.77% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 70,285 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated owns 138,825 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Jackson Wealth Ltd Co accumulated 18,430 shares. Verition Fund Limited Com holds 28,039 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) has 0.97% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 14,283 shares. Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 71,058 shares. Oz Mngmt LP owns 1.07 million shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. 11,659 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $2.00 million was made by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Scher Peter. Beer Lori A also sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Shares for $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: GameStop, JPMorgan, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How JP Morgan and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased Invesco Qqq Tr stake by 2,296 shares to 33,263 valued at $5.98M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 5,589 shares and now owns 23,384 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sirius XM Holdings had 5 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) on Friday, March 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research to “Buy” on Monday, January 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Management accumulated 0.02% or 54,512 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Lp has 175,000 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group Inc reported 1,143 shares. Stifel has invested 0.02% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.02% or 5.20M shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 10.66 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder Lc owns 55,897 shares. Dsm Cap Partners Limited Liability Com holds 1.05% or 12.57 million shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) owns 0.04% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 696,486 shares. Profund Advsrs Llc holds 256,820 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 16,156 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 2,572 shares. Kamunting Street Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 25,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Pacific Glob Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 66,349 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).